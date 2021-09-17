Watch
NewsNational

Union, Mondelez reach tentative agreement amid strike

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2011, file photo, a shopper passes a shelf of Nabisco products, a Mondelez International brand: Premium saltines, Triscuits, Ritz crackers and Wheat Thins, at a Ralphs Fresh Fare supermarket in Los Angeles. A tentative contract agreement reached between snack company Mondelez and striking union workers could end a walkout that began last month. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union and Mondelez issued separate statements Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, announcing a tentative deal, but neither would discuss the terms, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Mondelez International, Nabisco
Posted at 10:24 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 10:24:36-04

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A tentative contract agreement reached between snack company Mondelez and striking union workers could end a walkout that began last month.

The company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union issued statements Wednesday announcing a tentative deal. Still, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports neither would discuss the terms.

Anthony Shelton, the union's international president, says local officers will present the agreement to workers in the coming days, and they'll vote on it.

Mondelez and the union have been negotiating a new four-year contract since the old one expired at the end of May.

It covers union employees at six sites, including a plant in Henrico, Virginia, making foods like Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers, and Chips Ahoy! cookies.

According to KATU, chaos has ensued at the Nabisco plant in Portland, Oregon, where protestors have blocked trucks caravanning in replacement workers.

The news outlet reported that several fights between security guards and demonstrators also occurred Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that more than 1,000 hourly employees in Oregon, Virginia, and Chicago are striking as they seek a fair contract and resolutions in disputes over wages, pensions, and overtime pay.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website