Police: 1 officer dead, 1 injured after being rammed by vehicle at US Capitol; suspect dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Capitol Police Department says one of its officers has died and another is injured after being rammed by a vehicle outside the building Friday afternoon.

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said the driver rammed the vehicle into the officers and hit the Capitol’s “north barricade barrier" shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

Afterwards, police say the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand, didn’t respond to verbal commands and appeared to lunge towards the officers. Police then fired at the suspect, who has now died.

“At this time, the suspect has been pronounced deceased,” said Pittman.

Pittman said the two injured officers were transported to two different hospitals.

“And it is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumb to his injuries,” said Pittman, who added that the department is waiting to release identifying information until the officer’s family is notified.

Pittman asked the public to keep Capitol Police in their prayers.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today, so I ask that you keep our U.S. Capitol Police family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Pittman.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia will be investigating the incident. The department’s chief, Robert Conti, told reporters that there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing threat in the area.

“Obviously, we’re in the very early stages of our investigation. We need to obviously understand the motivation behind this senseless act, so the Metropolitan Police Department will be doing that,” said Conti.

At this time, Conti said it doesn’t appear that the suspect was known to the area police. He also said it doesn’t appear to be terrorism related.

Watch authorities provide an update on the incident below:

The U.S. Capitol was placed on a lockdown as a result of the incident. According to screenshots of a text alert, staff in the building were warned of an “external security threat.”

They were told that no one could enter or exit and were advised to stay away from exterior windows and doors. And if they were outside, they were told to “seek cover.”

🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

NBC News reporter Jake Sherman captured a video of a helicopter landing on the east front of the Capitol. He said the area was "swarming with police officers."

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

This ramming incident comes nearly three months after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during or shortly after the riot and the D.C. area remains on edge, with heightened security.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

