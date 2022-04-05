US concerned about former Marine jailed in Russia

The U.S. government is concerned over reports that former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed is experiencing deteriorating health while imprisoned in Russia, according to the State Department.

The U.S. has called on Russia to give Reed sufficient medical care or release him to the United States. According to Reuters, Russian news agencies reported that Reed ended a hunger strike and is being treated in a medical facility.

The parents of the Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia have met at the White House with President Joe Biden and senior staffers. That's according to the White House and a spokesman for Joey and Paula Reed of Granbury, Texas.

Their son has been jailed in Russia since his arrest in 2019 on charges that he assaulted police officers in Moscow following a night of heavy drinking at a party. Reed was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison. A spokesman for the Reeds, Jonathan Franks, declined to discuss specifics of the meeting with Biden.