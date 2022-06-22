US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is providing logistical support to import the equivalent of about 16 million 8-ounce baby formula bottles from Mexico.

That starts this weekend as part of efforts to ease nationwide supply shortages caused by the closure of the largest US manufacturing plant.

The Department of Health and Human Services is expediting the travel of trucks that will drive about 1 million pounds of Gerber Good Start Gentle infant formula from a Nestlé plant to U.S. retailers.

That's nearly double the amount imported to the U.S. to date. Cargo flights from Europe and Australia already have brought baby formula into the U.S., and more will come this weekend.

"By June 26, Operation Fly Formula flights will have completed 32 flights and imported almost 19 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula," the White House said in a statement.

The White House has also taken other actions to address the shortage.

The president asked states to adopt waivers to allow people on WIC to be able to purchase other types of formula. The White House says dozens of waivers have been requested and approved.