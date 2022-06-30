Watch Now
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

Roberto Marquez
Eric Gay/AP
Roberto Marquez adds a wooden cross to a makeshift memorial at the site where officials more than 50 people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Roberto Marquez
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 15:35:45-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says migrants were inside a tractor-trailer when it cleared an inland Border Patrol checkpoint.

The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 northeast of Laredo, Texas, according to the Justice Department.

The tractor-trailer ended up in San Antonio where 53 people were found dead.

It's the deadliest known smuggling attempt in the United States.

The Justice Department has arrested four men in connection with the smuggling operation. Two of the men are U.S. citizens and the other two are from Mexico, according to the DOJ.

The Mexican nationals were in the U.S. illegally, the DOJ stated.

