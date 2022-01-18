US surgeon general: Weeks ahead "will be tough" as omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warns that while many areas of the country already hit hard by the omicron variant are starting to see cases plateau or improve, many other parts aren't keeping up with that pace. He warns that the nation could expect to see a peak in the coming weeks.

Murthy told CNN on Sunday, "There are parts of the country, New York in particular, and other parts of the Northeast where we are starting to see a plateau, and in some cases, an early decline in cases."

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that since the first case of COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 21, 2020, the country has reported 66,421,749 cases of the virus, and 851,730 deaths related to COVID-19.

"The omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn't expect a national peak in the next coming days. The next few weeks will be tough," Murthy said.

Scientists are also warning that we should also expect other worrisome variants to spread, and say that every infection provides an opportunity for the virus to mutate, as the Associated press reported.

“The faster omicron spreads, the more opportunities there are for mutation, potentially leading to more variants,” Boston University infectious disease epidemiologist Leonardo Martinez told the Associated Press.

In South America, the omicron variant is pushing across the continent causing medical workers to stay home sick and causing some hospitals to not be able to admit new patients, like one hospital in Bolivia's largest city.

In Argentina, a third wave is causing staff from the cleaning crews to technicians to have to stay isolated as infections rise despite a complete vaccination schedule.

Jorge Coronel, president of Argentina’s medical confederation told the Associated Press, “While symptoms are mostly mild to moderate, that group needs to be isolated.”