Utah lab to analyze DNA evidence from Atlanta child murders

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a Utah laboratory will examine DNA evidence from a string of killings committed during the 1970s and 1980s.

Bottoms tweeted that city investigators were traveling to Salt Lake City to provide the "old DNA evidence" to a private lab.

According to the Associated Press, she did not release the name of the lab.

At least 29 Black children and young adults were killed in the city between 1979 and 1981.

Wayne Williams has long been considered the main suspect, but he's never been charged in connection with the children's deaths.

He was sentenced in 1982 to serve two life prison sentences for the murders of two adults.

In 2019, Bottoms announced that investigators would examine old evidence, using new technology to see if they can learn more about the murders.

At the time, investigators said they owed it to the families to try to use new technology to find any possible new leads.