Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo faces a possible termination vote on Saturday after the district’s superintendent recommended that he be fired.

The district’s board will convene for a special Saturday morning meeting and accept comments from the public. It will then go into a closed session to discuss Arredondo’s employment status.

The board will then return from the closed session and possibly take a vote on terminating the embattled chief who led the botched response to the May mass school shooting.

Arredondo has been widely criticized for not leading officers into a classroom to confront the gunman responsible for killing 19 students and two teachers. Officials stated it took more than an hour for officials to engage the gunman.

A recent report showed many failures made by law enforcement during the incident.

Parents are upset at the lack of accountability shown by officials, including Arredondo.

"It's humiliating to see all these agencies fight and point the finger at each other, and no one wanting to take the blame for what happened, no one wanting to step up and be a leader, you know, and say, hey, we messed up," Angel Garza, stepfather to Amerie Jo Garza, told CNN. "That means something to us. The fact that everybody's just running from the situation is humiliating."

Amid criticism, Arredondo resigned from Uvalde City Council. He has largely avoided speaking publicly about the incident.