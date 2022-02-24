Watch
3 ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights

FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Feb 24, 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury found three fired Minneapolis police officers guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights on Thursday.

The jury’s verdict came two days of deliberations in the federal case against Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

The former officers were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin was previously found guilty on state murder charges. He pleaded guilty in the federal civil rights case.

Kueng and Thao were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, videotaped killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Thao held back bystanders. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd.

