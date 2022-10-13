Watch Now
Verdict reached in death penalty case for Parkland school shooter

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table for jury instructions in the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 10:25:39-04

A Florida jury has reached a decision about whether to sentence Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to death for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A verdict will be read around 10:30 ET.

The jury's decision must be unanimous if it intends to recommend the death penalty. If that happens, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to make a final decision.

If all jurors do not agree on the death penalty, Cruz would be sentenced to life in prison.

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz said he chose Valentine's Day to make it impossible for Marjory Stoneman Douglas students to celebrate the holiday ever again.

