A celebration befitting of champions.

On Thursday, Honolulu held a victory parade for this year's Little League World Series champs.

Marching bands and fire trucks rode through downtown Honolulu.

It ended with a party hosted by the city's major.

Hawaii's governor also held a proclamation ceremony honoring the team.

Last month, Honolulu's little league team beat Curaçao 13-3 to win their fourth LLWS.