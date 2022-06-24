Video shows car being stolen while children play outside

NORFOLK, Va. - Doorbell camera video shows a vehicle being stolen from a Norfolk home while children played outside in the middle of the day.

The incident happened Tuesday in the Saratoga neighborhood of Norfolk, according to the family.

The video shows a white car pull up to the home. Someone gets out and quickly steals the family's vehicle.

Car stolen from Norfolk home

The kids then go inside and alert their mother.

The family is very shaken up about what happened. They say they were moving the car, so the windows were temporarily down, and then the car was stolen.

Luckily, the car has since been recovered, but the family is hoping whoever did this is caught.

Since video of the incident was posted online, neighbors have been sharing images of the same car appearing to be involved in other incidents.

On the morning of June 12, another camera catches a white car pull up outside of a home not far off of Little Creek Road. Someone walks up the driveway and then starts going through a pickup.

Then, the person has their hand on a door handle when the people at the home come to the driveway.

The person runs away back to the white car and the car speeds off.

Norfolk Police were not able to confirm whether the two incidents involved the same vehicle.

In the past week, the police department's crime mapping website shows more than 30 cars have been stolen in the city and more than 90 cars have been broken into.

Neighbors and the family hope anyone who recognizes the car or the people will contact police.

This story was originally published by WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.