Voters in 4 states heading to the polls Tuesday

Well, it’s not Super Tuesday, but voters in four states — Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina — take to the polls this week as parties hope to figure out which candidates will be on the ballot this November.

In Maine, incumbent Democratic governor Janet Mills is running uncontested in her primary, just like her general election challenger, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

But Jared Golden, a Democrat and one of the most moderate Democrats in the house who voted against President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, is running unopposed but will likely face a tough race this November.

In Nevada, incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has Democratic challengers but is expected to face a tough reelection battle likely against former Nevada Attorney General and Republican Adam Laxalt, who is backed by both Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump.

In the Republican primary, Laxalt is polling roughly 30 points ahead of Sam Brown, a former Army captain who was awarded the Purple Heart after an injury by an IED in Afghanistan.

In Nevada, Republicans are also looking to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak.

In North Dakota, Senator John Hoeven, a former Governor, is seeking reelection.

He has the powerful endorsement of Trump in a state that handed the former president an over 30-point victory in the 2020 election.

And finally, in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking to stay in the governor's mansion.

He has a Trump endorsement and is expected to fend off his most likely Democratic challenger, former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham, in a state that Trump won by over 11 points back in 2020.

After tonight's, the next major primaries come just a week from Tuesday, when voters in 4 states and in Washington D.C. will head to the polls on Jun. 21.