VP Kamala Harris to attend funeral for Tyre Nichols

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday to attend the funeral for Tyre Nichols.

Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, said Harris spoke to Nichols' parents on Tuesday for more than half hour.

"Vice President Harris and Ms. Wells spoke exclusively, and during this emotional time, the Vice President was able to console Ms. Wells and even made her smile," Crump said.

He added that they personally invited Harris to the funeral.

Nichols died three days after suffering a beating at the hands of Memphis police officers.

Video of the Jan. 7 incident was released on Friday. It showed officers pepper spraying Nichols, beating him with a baton and kicking him following a traffic stop and chase.

Five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired from the force and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

Two other officers were relieved of their duties in connection to the incident, but they have not been charged.

In addition, two emergency medical technicians and a driver were fired for not adequately assessing Nichols' injuries upon arrival.

Nichols remained on the ground for about 25 minutes without medical intervention.

Nichols' death set off a wave of protests across the country. Protesters are calling for accountability and police reform.