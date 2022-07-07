Vulgar posts fill Disneyland's Instagram account after hack

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KSTU) — Disneyland was definitely not "The Happiest Place on Earth" early Thursday, at least on social media.

The iconic theme park's Instagram account was hacked overnight and filled with vulgar and racist posts.

CBS Los Angeles reports four posts and one story were added to the account by a hacker who called himself "David Do" before they were eventually taken down by Disney officials.

Disney has not commented on the hack.

The Instagram account currently has 8.4 million followers. It usually posts material featuring items from the Southern California theme park.

