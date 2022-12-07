Watch: Artemis 1 Orion craft approaches cratered lunar surface in stunning flyby

NASA's Orion spacecraft sent new stunning video back to Earth during a close flyby of the moon during the Artemis 1 mission.

Two very large lunar craters that are miles wide can be seen in the video.

While NASA didn't reveal the names of the craters in posts to social media sharing the video, Space.com reported that journalist Philippe Henarejos believed one of the large divots seen in the video is the 19 mile wide Kepler crater.

It is located near the landing zone for Apollo 12 in the Ocean of Storms area.

Also in view near the horizon is Gassendi, a nearly 69 mile crater.

Hanarejos said in a tweet that both can be seen from Earth using a small telescope.