Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in California courtroom

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a California courtroom for a second time on Tuesday.

According to NBC News and Variety, the convicted rapist is facing 11 sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, including a recently reinstated sexual assault charge.

The charges stem after five women accused him of sexually assaulting them for nearly a decade.

Weinstein was extradited to Los Angeles to face the sex crimes charges.

He's currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape last year.