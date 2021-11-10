White House to host leaders from Mexico, Canada

The White House announced President Joe Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the North American Leaders’ Summit.

This is the first time the summit has taken place since 2016.

"During the Summit, the United States, Mexico, and Canada will reaffirm their strong ties and integration while also charting a new path for collaboration on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing health security; competitiveness and equitable growth, to include climate change; and a regional vision for migration," the White House said in a statement.

The summit comes as the U.S. reopened its borders to vaccinated international travelers, which the Biden administration has said will help the economy.

The Biden administration is also facing pressure to solve the border crisis. This year, thousands of migrants have shown up at the U.S.-Mexico border, leading to what many have described as a humanitarian crisis.

The summit will take place on Nov. 18.