Wildlife officials investigating deaths of 6 endangered gray wolves who were poisoned

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Wildlife officials in Washington are investigating the deaths of multiple wolves who they say were poisoned.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a report on Monday that over the past seven months, six gray wolves within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County have died.

The department said four of the wolves died in late February, and two more were found dead after wildlife officials searched the area.

In the report, officials said toxicology results revealed that the animals all died after ingesting poison.

Now, several conservation and wildlife organizations have come together to offer a $51,400 reward for information that would lead to a conviction in the case, the department said.

The animals are listed as endangered throughout the state, with state law protecting them from being killed illegally, the department said.

Officials said if they are killed, which is considered a gross misdemeanor under state law, it's "punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000."