Will Twitter finally give users the ability to edit tweets?

Twitter users have long requested the ability to edit tweets, a feature available on rival social media platforms such as Facebook or Instagram.

Although Twitter has consistently resisted efforts to allow users to edit tweets, it appears the platform is relenting in its position.

On Thursday, Twitter said it is testing a feature, adding that some users may begin seeing edited tweets.

“This is happening and you'll be okay,” Twitter said.

While Twitter has not released details, Bloomberg reported that Twitter will soon offer a paid premium service allowing users to edit tweets up to 30 minutes after publishing. Bloomberg said the premium version will be available for $4.99 a month.

The outlet also reported that users will be able to see previous versions of tweets, meaning those embarrassing typos will still live on.