WNBA star Brittney Griner reported to be "in good condition" after arrest

A U.S. embassy official in Moscow describes WNBA star Brittney Griner to be “in good condition.”

Griner is currently detained in Russia after authorities there said her luggage contained vape cartridges.

Russian authorities say those cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis.

Her arrest was recently extended until May 19.

The embassy official was granted consular access to Griner on Tuesday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson, Ned Price told CNN.

Price added, “we will continue to do everything we can to see to that it she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.”

The Russian Customs Service said the charges Griner faces could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.