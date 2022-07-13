Watch Now
World War II-era boat emerges as Lake Mead waters continue to shrink

John Locher/AP
A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday, June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The reservoir is now below 30 percent of capacity, Its level has dropped 170 feet (52 meters) since reaching a high-water mark in 1983. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 16:52:07-04

LAS VEGAS — Another object has been discovered as the waters in Lake Mead continue to shrink.

The Associated Press reported that a World War II-era landing craft appeared last week after it previously sat 185 feet below the surface.

The news outlet reported that it now sits sideways a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor.

Dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba said the boat surveyed the Colorado River decades ago but was sold to the marina and then sunk, the AP reported.

The Higgins landing craft is the latest discovery as water levels dwindle.

Two sets of human remains were found in the lake two months in the same week, Scripps sister station KTNV reported.

The AP reported that experts say water levels are dropping due to climate change and drought.

