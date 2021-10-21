Wyoming woman, 94, spreads kindness through hug coupons

A 94-year-old woman in Wyoming wanted to spread kindness across her community.

And Selma Schneider told KGWN that she found a way to do just that through hug coupons.

"I thought it would be nice to have the hug coupons to hand out to others, and it started as a very small venture but has grown tremendously through the years,” said Schneider.

Selma isn’t just making an impact in her city of Casper.

She’s also doing so around the country.

She began passing out her coupons on airplanes, treatment centers, and grocery stores to brighten people’s days.

“When I was checking out one day, I gave a gentleman one, and he said, ‘Well could I have five more? My grandchildren are coming to visit me,’” said Schneider.

She said seeing her small acts of kindness have a huge impact on others warms her heart.

"You do it because you love others,” Schneider said. “You want to help. Whether it's your neighbor or who it is, and some people tell me that when they receive a coupon they say, 'that's just what I needed today.'"