Yahoo and AOL sold, again, for $5B as Verizon exits media business

Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - Exterior view of Yahoo! offices in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 15, 2007. After more than 15 years, Yahoo announced on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that its shutting down its question-and-answer platform Yahoo Answers on May 4. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Yahoo!
Posted at 9:36 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 09:40:49-04

AOL and Yahoo, as part of Verizon Media, are being sold to a private equity firm.

The phone company made a deal with Apollo Global Management for $5 billion. Verizon will maintain a 10% stake in the company as part of the deal, according to a release from the company.

The new company will be known as Yahoo when the transaction is completed and continue to be led by CEO Guru Gowrappan.

The $5 billion deal consists of $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and the minority stake in the new Yahoo.

Verizon Media consists of AOL, Yahoo, and "leading ad tech and media platform businesses."

Verizon bought AOL for about $4.4 billion in 2015 and Yahoo for $4.48 billion in 2017.

The deal is expected to close later this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

