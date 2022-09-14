Watch Now
You can apply to be paid over $1000 to watch classic Stephen King movies: Here's how

Posted at 10:27 PM, Sep 13, 2022
Dish is offering to pay someone $1300 to watch 13 classic Stephen King films as part of their third Stephen King movie marathon this fall.

As CNBC reported, the winning participant will be asked to wear a Fitbit to track their heart rate while watching each film.

The winning participant will have to write down details about their experience like if they experienced any impact on their quality of sleep.

Dish says they are looking for a movie buff who is also an adrenaline junkie. They're looking for a detail-oriented candidate willing to track their experience watching the film.

The 13 classics that Dish wants the winner to watch are: Carrie, Christine, Creepshow, Cujo, Doctor Sleep, Firestarter, It, It Chapter Two, Misery, The Mist, Pet Sematary, Salem's Lot and The Shining.

To apply click on the Apply Now link on Dish's website.

