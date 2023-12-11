Navalny is missing, a Russian prison says he's no longer there, a spokeswoman says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The whereabouts of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are unknown and a spokeswoman says that officials at the penal colony where he was serving his sentence told a lawyer that he's no longer on the inmate roster.
The spokeswoman sounded the alarm on Monday, nearly a week after not being able to contact Navalny.
The opposition leader is President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe.
Navalny had been facing transfer to a facility with the highest security level in the Russian penitentiary system.
Russian prison transfers are notorious for taking a long time during which there's no access to prisoners and information about their whereabouts is limited or unavailable.