Navigating the Great Resignation with Northwestern Mutual

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Your financial decisions go hand in hand with every decision you make.

In November 2022, 4.2 million US workers left their jobs voluntarily - a near record high number of resignations ever.

As we adapt to the new norms resulting from the Great Resignation, many wonder if leaving their job is a viable option.

According to a recent LinkedIn survey, 61% of US employees are considering resigning this year. Half of the surveys respondents said they are afraid of being laid off, but 95% remain confident about their career prospects.

"If folks are looking for a new career this year, they’re in good company. As a matter of fact, 4.2 million US workers voluntarily left their jobs in November of 2022. In doing so, there are a few key items to think about when considering a new career: Time Your Exit… If you have an upcoming bonus or leftover vacation days that you’ve earned, it may make sense to hang on to your current role for a short time to collect what you’ve earned.2. Think about what you want out of your next career move: Is it unlimited earning potential, a flexible schedule,a supportive environment or learning new skills? Match up your goals with companies that can deliver on this," said JT Smelik Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual.

Values alignment, Smelik said, is crucial to identifying the right cultural fit when seeking new employees.

"We all want to be with a company who has similar values as us. For example, is your company active in your community and do they support groups that you support? Be Picky! Remember, when you’re in an interview it’s a mutual discussion to see not only of you’re a good fit for the company but if the company is a good fit for you," Smelik said.