DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are urging drivers to avoid northbound M-10/Lodge near Wyoming due to a multiple vehicle crash.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash and any potential injuries are unknown.

This crash follows another early morning accident that closed the roadway after a semi carrying diesel fuel was hit by a vehicle on northbound M-10/Lodge at 7 Mile.

Please avoid northbound M-10/Lodge from Wyoming to 9 Mile.