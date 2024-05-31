NB M-53 closing between M-59 & 18 Mile this weekend; SB closure extended to end of June

The total closure of southbound M-53 between 18 Mile Rd. and M-59 will be extended until late June, according to MDOT officials.

The construction was originally set to be complete at the end of May, but it will last until the end of June, the department said.

Also, starting Friday night, May 31, northbound M-53 will also close from 18 Mile to M-59 for bridge deck demolition of the Clinton River Rd. bridge over M-53. The northbound lanes of the highway are expected to reopen by 1 p.m. on Monday, June 3.

Northbound M-53 traffic will be detoured via westbound 18 Mile Road to northbound Mound Road, then eastbound Dorby Drive/M-59 (Hall Road) to northbound M-53.

Clinton River Rd. closed between 19 Mile and Schoenherr Rd. for approximately three months.