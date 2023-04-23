Watch Now
NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over 'inappropriate conduct'

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, left, "Today" show co-anchor Hoda Kotb, Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and ESPN anchor Hannah Storm pose together at the 30th annual Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Apr 23, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called "an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company."

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," Shell said.

Shell, who had been with the company since 2004, was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. He oversaw the company's portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premiere motion picture company, significant television and sports production operations and a leading television stations group, according to the company website. He also oversaw the company's theme parks and a premium ad-supported streaming service.

Previously, Shell was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. In that role, he oversaw the content creation, as well as the programming and distribution engines behind NBCUniversal's film and network television businesses, including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Telemundo and NBCUniversal International.

Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell.

