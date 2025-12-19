NCAA unveils logo for 2027 Final Four at Ford Field

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NCAA and officials from the Detroit local organizing committee unveiled the logo for the 2027 Men's Final Four on Friday.



Taking place at Ford Field on Saturday, April 3, 2027 and Monday, April 5, 2027, the Final Four will bring the best teams from college basketball to the Motor City.

“Today’s first look at the logo for the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four tips off the countdown to Detroit welcoming basketball fans from across the country and beyond,” Detroit Local Organizing Committee CEO Dave Beachnau CEO said in a statement. “The Detroit Local Organizing Committee looks forward to working closely with the NCAA to deliver an exceptional Final Four experience—one that reflects Detroit’s grit, creativity, and deep basketball roots.”

The logo is a tribute to Detroit's heritage and drew inspiration from the city's street signs, auto tags and industrial roots. It also features the "313" area code, plus a basketball record graphic in honor of Motown. It was designed by Section 127.

“We are thrilled that the Final Four is returning to the great city of Detroit,” said Dan Gavitt, Senior Vice President of Basketball for the NCAA. “While it’s only the second time the Final Four has come to the city, Detroit and other Michigan cities have a long history – more than 60 years, in fact – of hosting March Madness. The people of this state love basketball at all levels and those people owe an amount of gratitude to the Detroit Sports Commission, which put its best foot forward during a competitive site selection process to show off the transformation of downtown Detroit. It’s a great time to be a sports fan in Michigan.”