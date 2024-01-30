Watch Now
Nearly 2 dozen Michigan animal shelters to receive portion of $150K grant

4 shelters are located in metro Detroit
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's (MDARD) says 22 animal shelters from across the state have been awarded a share of $150,000 through the Animal Welfare Fund.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 06:49:56-05

Four of the shelters receiving a portion of the funds are located in metro Detroit.

They include:

  • Romulus Animal Control will — $4,000
  • The Taylor Animal Shelter — $8,000
  • Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit — $7,000
  • Michigan Humane — $3,000

MDARD allows people to donate part or all of their tax refund to the Animal Welfare Fund.

The fund has already distributed more than $1.9 million to 305 shelters since 2010.

All you have to do is check the 'funds' box on your state tax return.

