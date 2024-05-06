Nearly $350K raised so far for Make-A-Wish Michigan after Walk for Wishes

I want to take a moment and applaud all the folks who made Saturday's Walk for Wishes a big success!

More than 2,500 walkers came out to the Detroit Zoo for the 26th annual walk to benefit Make-A-Wish Michigan!

Thanks to all the walkers and sponsors for raising funds to grant wishes to Michigan children facing life-threatening illnesses.

The total raised so for is $343,535 and counting, since fundraising continues through the end of May!

A big salute to Make-A-Wish Michigan, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Since 1984, the non-profit has granted more than 11,500 wishes to Michigan children. The goal this year is to grant more than 500 more wishes this year – which would be the most in the chapter’s history!