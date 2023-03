(WXYZ) — Nearly 3,000 suspected fentanyl pills were seized in Detroit on March 21, officials say.

Michigan State Police tweeted that the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) made the discovery while conducting an investigation in Detroit. They were reportedly assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police say the 2,853 suspected fentanyl pills have an estimated street value of $85,000.

Officials say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.