Nearly 600 pounds of suspected methamphetamine seized at Blue Water Bridge coming from the US

Nearly 600 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were seized from a semi truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Canada, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

The CBSA said that on Feb. 4, a commercial truck arriving from the United States was referred to for secondary examination. During inspection, officers and a detector dog detected 16 duffle bags with suspected meth.

Canadian border authorities crack down on drug smuggling through commercial trucks

Officials arrested 29-year-old Kulbir Singh, from Woodstock, Ontario, and transferred him and the suspected drugs to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He has since been charged.

Since Jan. 1, 2025, the CBSA said that in Southern Ontario alone, officers have seized more than 1,300 pounds of methamphetamine coming from the U.S.

“Our government’s top priority is to ensure the safety and security of Canadians. I want to thank the CBSA and the RCMP for their dedication to stopping criminal activity and for safeguarding communities across Canada from the damaging effects of drugs. Border services officers serve as our first line of defence against transnational crime," Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement.