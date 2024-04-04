Neighbor spots man busting the windows on a string of vehicles, chases him to nearby apartment building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police received a 911 call around 5 a.m. Thursday with someone reporting a string of vehicles being vandalized and broken into in the area of Holbrook and Brush Street on the city's North End.



"I just was speechless, actually, that this even happened," said Janae Epperson, who is pregnant and was just involved in a car accident Wednesday and walked outside to find a window on the same vehicle had been smashed.

Epperson's Ford Focus was one of 15 to 20 vehicles targeted. One of those other vehicles belongs to Myah Scholz.

"This is the second time in two weeks straight," said Scholz, adding that the windows on her boyfriend's car were smashed a couple weeks ago and also about a year ago.

"He's ready to break his lease," she said.

Some tenants of the nearby Holbrook Apartments are frustrated that parking is advertised but that they have to park on the street because a small nearby parking lot is not available to them.

"We have to park on the street," Scholz said.

One neighbor reportedly spotted someone in the act of breaking the windows and chased the man to another nearby apartment building. The suspect used a key to get into that locked apartment building. Detroit Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage from Green Light cameras on that building as well as video from other cameras in the area.

"Our detectives are following up on leads. We're confident that we will close this investigation. We have some video we're working through right now and we're going to hold this person accountable," said Detroit Police Commander Matthew Fulgenzi. "We know, typically, it's a small percentage of individuals that commit these types of crimes. So, by targeting this offender, holding them accountable, we're confident we'll see a reduction overall."

