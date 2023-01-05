Neighbors on edge after partially buried body found on Detroit's Eastside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Shock and fear in a Detroit neighborhood today after a utility worker found fingers sticking out of the ground that may belong to the body of a missing woman.

The FBI is assisting Detroit police in the investigation of who this woman was and what led up to the incident.

The body was found Wednesday on East Hildale Street near Van Dyke in an area where many houses are abandoned.

Chris Fleming says she's lived across the street from the house where the body was found for about 20 years. She told 7 Action News, "I had no idea somebody got buried over there! That’s scary! I can’t believe that people just buried someone in that house."

Police say they found the body partially buried Wednesday night.

We also spoke to David Turner who told us he's lived next to the house for nine years and has never seen anyone go inside, he said it's abandoned.

"This stuff's gotta stop," said Turner.

An autopsy will determine how this woman died and how long she was in the yard before being found.

Fleming says she looks forward to those answers, "Be careful around here because you don’t know what happened."

