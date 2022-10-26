Neither Whitmer nor Dixon would support COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids

(WXYZ) — Last week, the CDC recommended adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended immunization schedules for both adults and children in 2023.

The CDC was very adamant, this does not constitute any new mandates, it’s only a recommendation. The final decision will be up to the states, and we asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate if they would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for school attendance.

Dixon was the first to answer the question, and said she would be very clear.

"This is a parents' decision. There will never be a mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine for children to go to school in a Dixon administration."

Dixon then said that Whitmer would likely require the vaccination, but the governor was quick to shut that down.

"No, I do not support requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for children," Whitmer said.

