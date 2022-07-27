DETROIT (WXYZ) — Kicking off the Corktown Choice construction initiative, city officials broke ground Wednesday on Left Field, a new affordable housing development at the Tiger Stadium site in Corktown.

New affordable housing development coming to Tiger Stadium site in Corktown

“Our promise to longtime Detroiters is that they won’t be pushed out by development, and nowhere is intervention needed more right now than in Corktown, which is seeing an unprecedented level of new development,” said Mayor Duggan. “Last week, City Councilmembers and I announced a $203 million affordable housing plan for this year that included Left Field, along with several others that will follow.”

The $42 million development, slated to be completed next year, will feature 120 units across two buildings with 48 units designated as affordable housing units.

In 2021, HUD awarded the city of Detroit $30 million to create more than 800 affordable housing units throughout Corktown. The program, led by the Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization and Planning & Development teams, will allow Detroiters of all backgrounds and incomes to also benefit amid the city’s rapid development and escalating rents.

“The City of Detroit’s Corktown Choice plan will go a long way to bringing more quality affordable housing and successful, mindful urban development to Detroit,” he said. “HUD is committed to investing in American cities that share our goals of equitable development and opportunities that minimize displacement.”

The Left Field development, located at 2610 Cochrane St., in Corktown, is the first of the city’s Choice Neighborhood Initiative plan.

