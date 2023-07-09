Watch Now
New Alabama museum tells history of last known slave ship to US, its survivors

FILE - Traffic passes a mural of the slave ship Clotilda along Africatown Boulevard, in Mobile, Ala., May 30, 2019. Republican Tommy Tuberville told people Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” His remarks cut deeply for some, especially in and around Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by descendants of Africans smuggled in 1860 to the United States aboard a schooner called the Clotilda. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill, File)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jul 09, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A new museum Alabama tells the history of the Clotilda — the last ship known to transport Africans to the American South for enslavement.

The $1.3 million Africatown Heritage House and "Clotilda: The Exhibition" opened Saturday, exactly 163 years after the ship arrived in Mobile Bay.

The exhibit tells about the ship, its survivors and how they founded Africatown community in Mobile after they were freed from five years of slavery following the Civil War.

In 1860, the Clotilda illegally transported 110 people from what is now Benin in west Africa. Afterward, the captain set fire to the vessel. Remnants of the Clotilda were discovered in 2019.

