New audio reveals Michigan GOP co-chair was asked by the Trump campaign to fake elections

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she wants the feds to prosecute all the people who conspired to try to make Donald Trump the winner in the presidential election in Michigan and 6 other states.

New audio emerged from Michigan Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock claiming the Trump campaign encouraged efforts to give him the state's electoral votes.

The 16 people in December of 2020, including Maddock, tried to enter the State Capitol and pose as official electors to certify the election for Trump.

They signed documents and sent them to Washington to try to sway the certification.

"We fought to seat the electors. Um, the Trump campaign asked us to do that. Under a lot of scrutiny for that today," Maddock said.

They were turned away at the door by state police.

President Joe Biden was certified in Michigan after winning the election by 154,000 votes.

Dana Nessel decided to refer the investigation to federal prosecutors because of jurisdictional reasons.

"The gravity of this situation I don't think can possibly be overstated as to what it means for our system of elections," she said. "And of course, we know how close we came to this being successful."

Nessel says the charges would be forgery and fraud. She did not say how long she will wait on the feds before issuing her own charges.

The Michigan Republican Party has responded to Nessel saying "Dana Nessel is playing political games with people’s lives and livelihoods for the sake of scoring political points ahead of an election."

We will update you more on this as this story develops.