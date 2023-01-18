New Baltimore Police searching for potential armed robbery suspect

(WXYZ) — New Baltimore Police are currently looking for 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards of Macomb Township. They say he is a person of interest in the Huntington Bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the bank on reports of a possible armed robbery at around 2:54 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, described as a thin, white male, with light brown hair was last seen leaving the bank on Washington Street by foot. An eyewitness said he may have headed towards Alfred Street.

Edwards was last seen wearing a "Jiffy Lube" uniform and red Nike shoes.

According to New Baltimore Police, a weapon was implied during the robbery but not seen.

Officers are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call New Baltimore Police at 586-725-2181.