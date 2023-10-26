New bar at Schoolcraft College will serve beer created by students

A new brewpub has opened at Schoolcraft College that serves up beer created by students at the college.

Called The Craft Grille at Vistatech, the concept is a dedicated space for students in the Brewing and Distillation Technology program. it will serve up beers on tap and a menu designed by the college's Culinary Operations program.

It's part of an $11 million Vistatech Center renovation that recently wrapped, and the brewpub will operate separately from American Harvest Restaurant.

“We’re so excited to welcome our guests into The Craft Grille at Vistatech to fully experience the beers our students create,” said Tom Block, director of brewing and distillation technology. “This is a great opportunity for the public to come and check out the new space and find their new favorite hangout spot.”

The Craft Grille will have eight beers on tap, as well as pub fare, a selection of wines and mocktails.

“The Craft Grille at Vistatech continues Schoolcraft College’s culinary excellence with another great offering to the community,” said Chef Heather Moore, a Culinary Arts faculty member. “We’re hoping beer enthusiasts and foodies alike discover our great options and make The Craft Grille their hangout for years to come.”

The Craft Grille is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, as well as 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. ###