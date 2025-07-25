New bill would require FEMA to repair flood-damaged basements

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib introduced legislation Friday that would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help fix flood-damaged basements, something the agency currently doesn't cover.

The bill comes in response to severe flooding that has impacted tens of thousands of homes across metro Detroit in 2021 and again in 2023, leaving many residents still dealing with the aftermath.

"This is two years after the last natural disaster that we had and so many of our residents are now calling us back saying I have mold in my basement because FEMA didn't cover mitigation," Tlaib said.

Under the proposed legislation, if record rainfall triggers a national emergency, FEMA would be required to cover basement repairs along with furnaces and water heaters, and mitigate any hazardous materials.

Denzel McCampbell, a young Detroit homeowner, recalled the emotional and financial toll when his home flooded shortly after he moved in.

"I had just moved in. My mom had recently passed away, so a lot of the memories that I had from her were in my basement. So it was really just, not only was it like OK this just happened to the house I just bought, but it was like an emotional drain too," McCampbell said.

FEMA denied his request for help with cleanup, and he says he's still experiencing issues with his home's foundation.

"I still have a little bit of foundational issues of moisture getting in. Honestly, as we continue to get these severe storm warnings across, I'm always thinking about is this going to happen again," McCampbell said.

For residents like McCampbell, this legislation is long overdue, especially with climate change concerns.

"Because we know it's going to happen again — with the climate emergency, it's going to happen again and there's going to be more floods — that we have to protect people," McCampbell said.

As Tlaib's bill heads to the House, she expressed hope for bipartisan support.

"Many of the people that I know, that I've spoken to on both sides of the aisle, shake their head immediately and say this is a good bill because they've heard the stories from their constituents about their basements," Tlaib said.

