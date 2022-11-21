New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center

A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city.

It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's located at 7740 Woodward Ave. in Detroit

Suzette Daye, the operations manager, said the restaurant opened up on Nov. 1 after three years of working to get the restaurant open.

"See you tomorrow is a term of endearment. We say that to our family, our friends, our coworkers. So with that term, we want to express that through our foods as well," Daye said.