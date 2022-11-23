Local hockey doctor now facing additional sex assault charges, 19 total

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Prosecutor's office has charged Farmington Hills hockey doctor, Zvi Levran, with two new charges, bringing the total to 19 criminal charges in multiple cases.

48th District Court Administrator Patrick Dunn confirms Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, of Farmington Hills, was arraigned Thursday via Zoom from the Oakland County Jail on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Levran pleaded not guilty during Thursday's arraignment.

The new charges are connected to a case filed in West Bloomfield.

Levran received a $1 million bond with conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled on December 5 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Kimberly Small.

On November 11, Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct stemming from four criminal complaints filed in Farmington Hills.

The initial charges against Levran are connected to a criminal complaint filed by a 19-year-old male after a medical exam at the doctor's home office in Farmington Hills on October 18.

Police say there are five other pending cases in Farmington Hills.

The pending cases are connected to incidents that occurred in August at Dr. Levran's West Bloomfield office. West Bloomfield police say an additional investigation is open and ongoing.