New Detroit ordinance seeks to end no cause evictions, lease terminations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a topic many Detroiters have been vocal about for years and it’s now a focus of closer review by city council.

The issue — evictions and lease terminations without cause.

“Families and children are being evicted... thru really no fault of their own,” said Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young Jr.

Councilman Young Jr. told 7 Action News, one-third of all evictions during the pandemic were no cause, meaning renters who paid on time and had no issues still often found themselves forced to move.

A new ordinance he’s put forth seeks to end leases allowing the practice.

“Selling the property or doing a major renovation, those are not just cause in the sense a tenant has done anything wrong,” said Julia Belian, law professor at University of Detroit Mercy.

Belian shared her take on both sides of the issue.

“How do you see this impacting tenants and landlords?” Simon asked Belian.

“It does seem to say that landlords and tenants can no longer enter into leases that have a clause that says the landlord can kick the tenant out at any time for no reason. This gives them that protection,” she said.

Young Jr. says not only does this make sense, but it’s a way of making the system more fair for all. He also wants to be sure landlords who play by the rules can still be successful given the economic challenges facing many Detroiters.

“We have an affordable housing crisis taking place in Detroit. An inflation crisis... and we just got over a public health pandemic crisis,” he said.

“It is something they need to look into. Not just in Detroit, but other places as well,” said Detroiter Eric McClerkin.

The councilman says he hopes to see progress made on the ordinance in the next few weeks.

7 Action News will bring you the latest developments on the ordinance as soon as they happen.