New 'eat-ertainment' venue in Taylor features football bowling, cornhole & more

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It could just be the new local hotspot for residents of all ages!

A new million-dollar development that owners are calling an “eat-ertainment” venue is opening this weekend in Taylor.

According to a press release, Kudos Taproom and Field House will feature a variety of activities and entertainment, including football bowling, axe throwing, cornhole, a retro-style arcade and more.

The 60,000 square foot space will also include street food eateries and bars with craft beer.

Kudos can also reportedly offer space for corporate or social events for up to 150 people.

The venue is located at 14100 Pardee Road off Eureka.

