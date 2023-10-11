New exhibit at Detroit Historical Museum tells the story of Detroit's Chinatown

A new exhibition at the Detroit Historical Museum tells the story of Detroit's Chinatown neighborhood. It's a community-curated exhibition inside the Robert and Mary Ann Bury Community Gallery.

Titled "Detroit's Chinatowns," the exhibition will tell the 150-year history of the community, which started with the arrival of a Chinese immigrant named Ah-Chee in 1872.

From there, a timeline will trace the community's growth along 3rd Ave. just west of Downtown Detroit, and then the relocation of the neighborhood to the Cass Corridor area in the 1950s.

It includes artifacts, photos, videos, original art and oral histories of the restaurants, stores and other businesses that thrived into the 1970s and 1980s.

There are also interactive experiences like mahjong tables, a world map and more.

It's open through Jan. 7 at the Detroit Historical Museum, which is open Wednesday through Sunday.

