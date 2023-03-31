Shawarma fries, seafood mac; Here's the full list of new food at Comerica Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Comerica Park’s 2023 season is sure to be a tasty one with new, enhanced food and beverage options and concessions experiences.

This season at Comerica Park, the Tigers are partnering with several Detroit small businesses, including Bert’s Marketplace, Breadless, Green Dot Stables, Taqueria El Rey, The Lobster Food Truck and Yum Village.

Atwater Brewery and the Tigers have also partnered for a "D Light" collaboration, bringing a new craft beer to the park this season.

Menu items from Green Dot Stables will be available to purchase in the Meijer Market outside Section 143. Mexican fare from Taqueria El Rey’s will be available for purchase in the Miller Lite Market near Section 149. Signature items from Bert’s Marketplace will be available inside the Brushfire Grill.

Rotating throughout the season, select menu items from Breadless, The Lobster Food Truck and Yum Village will available in the Comerica Park concourse.

Check out the following list of food, beverage and concessions items that will be available for Comerica Park’s 2023 season:

Green Dot Stables: Meijer Market (Section 143)



Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions

Bacon Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions

Hot Brown Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Mornay sauce

Buffalo Chicken Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese spread and celery shavings

Regular Fry – Shoestring French fries finished with kosher salt

Truffle and Herb Fry – Shoestring French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy

Kale Salad – Kale, tricolored quinoa, shallots, and lemon vinaigrette dressing

Taqueria El Ray: Miller Lite Market (Section 149)



Tacos – Corn tortilla filled with choice of steak, chorizo or bean and topped with onions, cilantro with jalapeno salsa

Sonoran Hot Dog – Bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and jalapeno salsa

Charcoal Grilled Chicken – Charcoal-grilled half-chicken with adobo rub and red salsa on the side

Comerica Big Cat Court

National Coney Island (local)



Grilled Chicken Hani – Pita filled with grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Coney Dog Snap Dog topped with Coney Chili, mustard, and onions

Shawarma Fry



French fries topped with marinated chicken, garlic sauce, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and hummus

Little Caesars Pizza



Super Slices available in pepperoni or cheese

Detroit 75 Kitchen



Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Shawarma Eggrolls

Bert’s Marketplace: Section 133



Spicy Red Hot: Spicy sausage topped with onions and served on a fresh bun

Barbecue Nachos: Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, chives, sour cream, and choice of protein (chicken or pulled pork)

Ribs: half-slab of Bert’s Famous Ribs served with coleslaw and mac-and-cheese

Fat Rooster: Blue Moon Bistro (Section 151)



Chicken & Biscuits – Two pieces of fried chicken with house-made Fat Rooster marinade. Served with two biscuits dipped in honey butter

Rotating Pop-Up Series: Section 116

The Lobster Food Truck



Seafood Mac & Cheese: Macaroni and cheese complete with both crab and shrimp

Breadless



Buckwild – Roasted chicken, pork bacon, truffle buttermilk ranch, Buffalo hot sauce, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, and arugula wrapped in Swiss chard

Spicy Chick(pea) – Warm, smashed falafel, spicy vegan aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in turnip green and collard green

Yum Village



Naan Jerk Chicken Tacos – Jerk chicken (marinated in Lemon Pepper Jerk and finished on a wood-smoke grill) topped with pickled cabbage and served on fresh naan bread

All Tuesday home games will be “313 Value Games,” featuring $19 lower-level tickets, $3 bottled water and fountain drinks, $1 chips and $3 hot dogs. Chevy Sunday Kids Days will return with the Meijer Sunday Family Value Deal starting at $79. The deal includes four upper-level tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain drinks. Ticket packages for lower-level tickets start at $99 for a family of four and includes four fountain drinks and four hot dogs.